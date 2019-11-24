Can I claim medical expenses under I-T rules? Answers to your personal finance queries

Q. I am a senior citizen. My auditors say that I cannot claim medical expenses under I-T rules and only premium amount paid for medical insurance is allowed. Can you please clarify and quote the relevant clauses?

Kameswara Rao N

A. Under section 80D of the Income Tax Act, a senior citizen is eligible to claim medical expenses actually incurred by him when no premium has been paid to effect or to keep in force health insurance / mediclaim policies. Relevant clauses are 80D(2)(c) and 80D(2)(d) read with provisos 1 and 2. It is to be noted that the maximum amount that can be claimed by a senior citizen and his/her dependants is ₹50,000 as a whole.

Q. I am a retired bank employee aged 74 and I have been renewing a medical insurance policy issued by United India Insurance Co. Ltd. under a ‘tailor-made group policy’ for the last four years. In the financial year 2019-20, the premium payable is slightly under ₹40,000. I have not claimed any expenses so far. In the event I receive, say, ₹100,000 as reimbursement of medical expenses from the insurance firm during next year, will I have to include the excess over the paid premium amount of ₹60,000 as an income in my income tax returns?

K.M. Menon

A. There are no express provisions entailing taxability of medical insurance claims in the Income Tax Act, 1961. It is widely understood that such claims received from insurers are reimbursements in nature, as medical expenses are already incurred by the policy holder, wherein insurers either take over such expenses in cashless claims or make direct payment to policyholders on scrutiny of medical records and bills. In our opinion, such receipts are not taxable in the hands of the policy holder, irrespective of the deductions claimed under section 80D.

Q. I have taken a home loan jointly with my mother and purchased a property in my mother’s name. She is a housewife and all EMIs are paid by me. Am I eligible for tax rebate? If yes, how can I claim tax rebate while filing income tax returns?

Manish Agrawal

A. To claim deduction of interest under Section 24 of the Act, you must be an/the owner of the property and housing loan is to be availed in the name of the owner/s. In your case, though the loan has been availed in a joint manner, the ownership is only in the name of your mother. Hence, interest paid by you does not qualify for deduction under Section 24 of the Act. The interest paid by your mother can be claimed as deduction under Section 24 in her personal returns. It is also necessary that the interest and principal repaid in the said assessment year is confirmed by the lender in the form of an interest certificate in order to claim deduction under Sec. 24.

Q. I am a senior citizen. On retirement from SBI, I had enrolled for the bank’s Retirement Medical Benefit Scheme paying the required amount to the bank. I want to know whether the amount paid for the scheme qualifies for the exemption under Section 80D. If the amount paid does not qualify for exemption and no claim has been paid to me, under the scheme, can I claim exemption under the said section for the other treatment being taken by me and my spouse under the prescription of a registered medical practitioner?

Bishwaranjan Sahoo

A. In order to claim deduction for premium paid for medical insurance under section 80D, the premium payment is to be made to a medical/health insurance scheme as approved/recognised and in accordance with General Insurance Corporation or Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India. Kindly check with your employer if the Retirement Medical Benefit Scheme of SBI satisfies the aforementioned criterion. Alternatively, for senior citizens actual medical insurance expenses incurred up to ₹50,000 can be claimed for an assessment year for self, spouse and other dependants, if the senior citizens do not have any other medical insurance qualifying conditions provided in Section 80D in force.

(The author is a partner, GSS & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Chennai)