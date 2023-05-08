ADVERTISEMENT

ASK raises ₹1,500 crore from latest fund offering

May 08, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

ASK Property Fund (ASK) said it has closed its latest fund, Real Estate Special Opportunities Fund IV (RESOF IV) with corpus of ₹1,500 crore including co-investments from investors.

This is the sixth real estate fund by ASK Property Fund. The fund concentrates on the top five cities and primarily invests in mid and affordable residential development.

The private equity firm is looking to deploy the fund raised in the established residential markets of Mumbai, Pune, NCR, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Amit Bhagat, CEO & MD, ASK Property Fund said, “We will continue partnering with customer focused developers who are committed to timely delivery of quality residential sustainable dwellings.”

