ASK Hedge Solutions unveils AIF, aims to raise ₹3,000 cr.

March 18, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

ASK Hedge Solutions, a subsidiary of ASK Asset and Wealth Management Group, announced the introduction of ‘ASK Absolute Return Fund’, an open-ended Category III Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), aiming to raise ₹3,000 crore, including about ₹1,000 crore in the next six months.

The ASK Absolute Return Fund will be managed by Vaibhav Sanghavi as CEO and Piyush Shah as CIO. “With no fixed tenure, the fund positions itself as a core portfolio holding serving as a debt-plus alternative in clients’ fixed income portfolios. The aim is to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns over any liquid fixed income alternatives invested from a 12–15-month investment horizon perspective, with a focus on low volatility and minimal drawdowns,” the entity said.

Briefing about the fund, Vaibhav Sanghavi, CEO, ASK Hedge Solutions said, “Our primary focus is on delivering risk-adjusted returns, with emphasis on capital preservation, while being consistent in generating alpha over any fixed-income alternative with an investment horizon of 12 months.”

“Capitalising on our extensive experience in managing long-short equity funds, we are actively seeking to expand our presence to investors across the globe,” he added.

