Asian Paints Q3 net profit rises 6.4% to ₹1,097 crore

January 19, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - New Delhi

‘The domestic decorative business of the company registered a flat volume and value sales delivery for the quarter, on a very high price increase base in the previous year’

PTI

Asian Paints Ltd. on Thursday reported a 6.4% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,097.06 crore in the third quarter ended December.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,031.29 crore in the same period last fiscal, Asian Paints said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹8,636.74 crore as against ₹8,527.24 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added.

Total expenses in the third quarter were at ₹7,280.75 crore as compared to ₹7,220.29 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

Asian Paints Managing Director & CEO Amit Syngle said the domestic decorative business of the company registered a flat volume and value sales delivery for the quarter, on a very high price increase base in the previous year.

"The extended monsoon in October also affected retailing in the peak festival season; but demand picked up in November and December leading to a double-digit growth for the decorative business in December," he added.

On the other hand, Mr. Syngle said the industrial business did well led by strong growth in the automobile original equipment and general industrial segments.

"The international business was a mixed bag with good growth in the Middle East and Africa while the South Asia market, especially Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, got severely impacted by the adverse forex and macro-economic conditions," he said.

The home décor market continued its expansion foray but witnessed some slowdown in the bath and kitchen business this quarter, Mr. Syngle added.

