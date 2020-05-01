Asian Paints forays into hand sanitisers

Asian Paints has forayed into the hand sanitiser category with the launch of Viroprotek range of hand and surface sanitisers.

The company has entered into this category to address the huge need for hand and surface sanitisation in India.

The product, to be manufactured at the company’s existing plant at Ankleshwar, Gujarat, will be available in the market starting next week.

“We felt it apt to consolidate our portfolio in the hygiene space and address the growing requirement of hand and surface sanitisers for increased protection and assist the government in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.” said Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO, Asian Paints Ltd.