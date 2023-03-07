HamberMenu
Ashwin Muthiah’s daughter inducted into AM International board

March 07, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Devaki Ashwin Muthiah, daughter of founder and chairman of AM International Ashwin Muthiah, has been inducted into the board of AM UK Holdings Ltd., and AM International Holdings Pvt. Ltd., Singapore.

“Seeing the next generation become a part of our extended global business family gives me a sense of pride and humility,” Mr. Muthiah said in a Linkedin post.

According to him, Ms. Devaki’s induction into the board would serve multiple goals, leadership diversity, professional future-readiness and family succession.

She is the first of the group’s fourth generation leadership to join the company. In her present role, she will drive the group’s strategic growth plan across India, Singapore and the U.K. to make them future-ready.

Apart from running day-to-day operations, she will help in charting strategic growth, Mr. Muthiah said.

Ms. Devaki also serves on the board of Manali Petrochemicals and U.K.-based subsidiaries Penn Global Ltd. and Notedome Ltd.

