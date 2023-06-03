Ashwani Kumar is new MD & CEO of UCO Bank

June 03, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Kolkata

Ashwani Kumar has been appointed as the new MD and CEO of city-based public sector UCO Bank with effect from June 1.

Prior to this, he was the executive director of the state-owned Indian Bank and is a qualified chartered accountant, the public sector lender said in a statement on Saturday.

Mr. Kumar, an experienced banker, succeeds S.S. Prasad as the MD and CEO of UCO Bank.

He had earlier worked in Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank and Indian Bank.

