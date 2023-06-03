HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ashwani Kumar is new MD & CEO of UCO Bank

June 03, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI

Ashwani Kumar has been appointed as the new MD and CEO of city-based public sector UCO Bank with effect from June 1.

Prior to this, he was the executive director of the state-owned Indian Bank and is a qualified chartered accountant, the public sector lender said in a statement on Saturday.

Mr. Kumar, an experienced banker, succeeds S.S. Prasad as the MD and CEO of UCO Bank.

He had earlier worked in Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank and Indian Bank.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.