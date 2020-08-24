Business

Ashwani Bhatia takes charge as SBI’s managing director

Ashwani Bhatia

Ashwani Bhatia   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday said Ashwani Bhatia has taken charge as its MD. Mr. Bhatia is the fourth MD of SBI, with Dinesh Khara, Arijit Basu and C.S. Setty being the other three.

He will be responsible for the IT and Stressed Assets Resolution Group (SARG) in the new role, the bank said in a release. He would be holding this position up to the date of his superannuation, that is May 31, 2022, the bank said. Prior to this, Mr. Bhatia was the MDmanaging director and CEO of SBI Funds Management.

Before joining SBI Funds Management, he was working as chief general manager, corporate centre in SBI, where he was responsible for revamping the credit structure and processes of the bank.

He has held key positions in the bank, including chief general manager - SME, general manager (heading retail operations of Haryana, HP, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Chandigarh) and various others in network banking, credit, investment banking and asset management.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 24, 2020 11:47:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/ashwani-bhatia-takes-charge-as-sbis-managing-director/article32432939.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story