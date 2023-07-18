ADVERTISEMENT

Ashok Soota’s Happiest Minds raises ₹500 cr. through QIP

July 18, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Happiest Minds Technologies, an IT firm founded by Ashok Soota, has announced the successful completion of its capital raise of ₹500 crore ($61 million) through a qualified institutions placement (QIP) of equity shares.

The fund-raising committee of the board of directors of the company approved the allotment of 54,11,255 equity shares of a face value of ₹2 to eligible investors at a price ₹924 per share (including a premium of ₹922 per equity share), the company said in a statement. This was the first-ever equity capital raised by Happiest Minds after its IPO in 2020. The capital raise garnered a strong response from institutional investors.

Venkatraman Narayanan, MD & CFO, Happiest Minds Technologies said, “This raise of growth capital’ is a key step towards our strategy to drive business growth and success in the coming years.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The proceeds of the Issue would predominantly be utilised for funding working capital requirements, investments in subsidiaries, funding inorganic growth and other general corporate purposes, the company said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US