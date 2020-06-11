Business

Ashok Soota's Happiest Minds files DRHP

Bengaluru-based IT services firm founded by industry veteran Ashok Soota, Happiest Minds, has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). Happiest Minds is a digital transformation IT consulting & services firm focusing on Big Data, Analytics Cloud, Mobility & Security.

The offer is for a fresh issue of shares up to ₹110 crore. Over 35.6 million shares are up for sale. With this sale, Mr. Soota, the promoter and CMDB II (JPMorgan Asset Management) would be diluting their stakes.

The 2,400-man company is estimated to have a revenue of around $100 million. In 2018, it had a revenue of about $80 million.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 11:19:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/ashok-sootas-happiest-minds-files-drhp/article31807412.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY