Ashok Soota's Happiest Minds files DRHP

Bengaluru-based IT services firm founded by industry veteran Ashok Soota, Happiest Minds, has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). Happiest Minds is a digital transformation IT consulting & services firm focusing on Big Data, Analytics Cloud, Mobility & Security.

The offer is for a fresh issue of shares up to ₹110 crore. Over 35.6 million shares are up for sale. With this sale, Mr. Soota, the promoter and CMDB II (JPMorgan Asset Management) would be diluting their stakes.

The 2,400-man company is estimated to have a revenue of around $100 million. In 2018, it had a revenue of about $80 million.