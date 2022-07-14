Business

Ashok Soota unveils new venture in health space

Ashok Soota

Ashok Soota | Photo Credit: SHAILENDRA BHOJAK

Ashok Soota, a serial entrepreneur who co-founded tech firms Mindtree and Happiest Minds Technologies, has launched his latest venture, Happiest Health here on Thursday.

The new enterprise would offer users in-depth knowledge about the latest developments, breakthroughs and research in the health sector.

 “The genesis of Happiest Health owes to a cognisance that global healthcare knowledge is merely about repetitive factual information that may not necessarily answer concerns of a common person or provide in-depth, coherent understanding on complex health and wellness issues,” Mr. Soota, Chairman, Happiest Health said in a media conference.

‘Happiest Health’ would be the first start-up in India that would educate the general public through articles on wellness with the help of allopathy, Ayurveda, homeopathy, naturopathy, and yoga for wellness, he claimed.

A year ago, Mr. Soota launched SKAN, a not-for-profit medical research trust that focuses on aging and neurological disorders.

