Ashok Soota sells 1.11% stake in Happiest Minds to raise funds for other ventures

The shares were sold for ₹879 apiece

September 28, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Ashok Soota plans to maintain his shareholding in Happiest Minds at not less than 40%, as per the company.

Ashok Soota plans to maintain his shareholding in Happiest Minds at not less than 40%, as per the company. | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

Ashok Soota, tech industry veteran and serial entrepreneur and Promoter and Executive Chairman of Happiest Minds Technologies, on Thursday sold 16.93 lakh equity shares in Happiest Minds Technologies Limited, which is about 1.11% of his holding in the company, through BSE and NSE.

The shares were sold for ₹879 apiece.

Post sales, Mr. Soota’s holding in the company has reduced to 50.13% from 51.24% earlier, said the company in a statement.

“This transaction was primarily done to fund the capital requirements of SKAN, the not-for- profit medical-research firm and also to enhance the share capital of Happiest Health,’‘ said Mr. Soota.

The share sale was in line with his strategy (design for perpetuity) that hinges on three pillars: ownership, leadership, and business strategy. Mr. Soota plans to maintain his shareholding in Happiest Minds at not less than 40%, as per the company.

