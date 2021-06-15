Business

Ashok Leyland’s arm buys out SMAL

Ashok Leyland’s subsidiary Switch Mobility Ltd. of U.K. has acquired the entire shareholding in EV maker Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd. India (SMAL) on Monday, resulting in the latter becoming a step-down subsidiary of the company.

SMAL was incorporated in December last year with a paid up capital of ₹1 crore to manufacture and sell electric vehicles (EVs).

Being the promoter of Switch Mobility, ALL had an interest in the entity being acquired. The investment in the equity shares of SMAL is at arm’s length, ALL said in a filing.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 15, 2021 11:16:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/ashok-leylands-arm-buys-out-smal/article34825371.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY