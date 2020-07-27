Ashok Leyland unveils next generation digital solutions

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland Ltd. has unveiled its next generation digital solutions that will help customers manage their business operations with ease by using their smartphones.

The DigitAL Nxt solutions comprises three offerings — Alert 3.0, AI Cares and Uptime Solution Centre. It is an industry-first combination of three innovative digital solutions, said the company in a statement.

The Alert 3.0 solution offers diverse benefits, including tracking and tracing of the vehicles, geo-fencing, trip management, route deviation tracking, fuel management, alerts, service reminders, driver monitoring and dealer locator.

AI Cares features range from quick access to vehicle details, e-locker facility to store and access all vehicle- related documents, service-due reminders, convenient service booking, real time alerts, dealer/service locator.

Uptime Solution Centre offers real-time analysis of vehicle parameters to enable quick reactive support to get the vehicle back on road swiftly.