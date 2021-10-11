Ashok Leyland unveils ecomet STAR CV

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland Ltd. introduced ecomet STAR upgraded with additional features in the Intermediate Commercial Vehicle (ICV) segment.

The ecomet STAR will cater from 11 tonnes to 16 tonnes gross vehicle weight haulage segment and 5 and 6 cum tipper segment. The product is offered with four years/four lakh km warranty. The ecomet platform supports multiple applications such as e-commerce, parcel and courier, agri-perishable, poultry, white goods, FMCG, auto parts and reefer, among others, it said in a statement.

“The ecomet STAR is a differentiated product which reduces the turnaround time for the logistics sector and has features that improve driver safety. It delivers a better turnaround time for the fleet owner thereby resulting in best-in-class total cost of ownership,” said Sanjay Saraswat, president - MHCV.