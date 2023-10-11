Ashok Leyland unveils ecomet Star 1915 truck for long haul

October 11, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ashok Leyland has introduced the ecomet Star 1915 truck with a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of 18.49 tonne in the Intermediate Commercial Vehicle (CV) segment.

The new truck is tailored for long-distance haulage and will address the logistical demands of customers in applications such as e-commerce, parcel delivery, transportation of fresh produce, auto parts and FMCG among others, said the commercial vehicle manufacturer in a statement.

“The new ecomet Star 1915 truck assures remarkable fuel efficiency, faster turnaround time, extended tyre durability, longer service intervals, and a reduction in overall maintenance expenses. These exceptional features will undoubtedly enhance profitability for the fleet owners,” said President – MHCV Sanjeev Kumar.

