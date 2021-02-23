Ashok Leyland unveils ‘Digital Nxt’ solutions

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland Ltd. has unveiled its next wave of ‘Digital Nxt’ solutions comprising of iALERT 3.0, Uptime Solution Center and AL Care, that lowers total cost of operations.

iAlert 3.0 is an advanced connected vehicle platform, Uptime Solution Center is a transformative uptime experience platform and AL Care is a one-stop app for customers to manage all their vehicle needs. By using these digital platforms, ALL customers have achieved significant cost savings, said the company in a statement.

On an average, ALL has facilitated 15% overall savings, which includes 5-10% of fuel savings, 15% improvement on fleet utilisation, help recover multiple stolen vehicles using iALERT solution, saved about ₹25 lakh/month using AI-based fuel fill and pilferage tracking solution and has prevented numerous cases of critical vehicle breakdowns, it said.

“Our focus has always been to deliver the lowest Total Cost of Operation (TCO) and thereby the highest profit to our customers. Our Digital Nxt Solutions helps us to deliver on this promise,” said Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland.

“Our connected digital platforms monitor more than 40 million kms of vehicle run and 1 million hours of engine running every day,” said Venkatesh Natarajan, chief digital officer, ALL.