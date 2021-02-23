Ashok Leyland unveils ‘Digital Nxt’ solutions

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland Ltd. has unveiled its next wave of ‘Digital Nxt’ solutions comprising of iALERT 3.0, Uptime Solution Center and AL Care, that lowers total cost of operations.
iAlert 3.0 is an advanced connected vehicle platform, Uptime Solution Center is a transformative uptime experience platform and AL Care is a one-stop app for customers to manage all their vehicle needs. By using these digital platforms, ALL customers have achieved significant cost savings, said the company in a statement.
On an average, ALL has facilitated 15% overall savings, which includes 5-10% of fuel savings, 15% improvement on fleet utilisation, help recover multiple stolen vehicles using iALERT solution, saved about ₹25 lakh/month using AI-based fuel fill and pilferage tracking solution and has prevented numerous cases of critical vehicle breakdowns, it said.
“Our focus has always been to deliver the lowest Total Cost of Operation (TCO) and thereby the highest profit to our customers. Our Digital Nxt Solutions helps us to deliver on this promise,” said Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland.
“Our connected digital platforms monitor more than 40 million kms of vehicle run and 1 million hours of engine running every day,” said Venkatesh Natarajan, chief digital officer, ALL.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath