Ashok Leyland unveils CNG truck in 18.5 tonne segment

August 28, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ashok Leyland Ltd. (ALL) has unveiled the 1922 4X2 truck in the CNG segment in the 18.5 tonne segment with four different loading span options.

The haulage truck offers industry-best fluid efficiency, power and range (single fill) in its segment, the commercial vehicle manufacturer said in a statement.

“The industry is now witnessing an increase in demand for CNG variants for applications such as e-commerce, parcel loads, auto-parts, FMCG, and this new range will further strengthen our portfolio, helping us improve our market share in the fast-growing CNG space,” said Sanjeev Kumar, president-MHCV.

ALL, meanwhile, announced it had concluded the more than 4,000 km ‘Manzil ka safar’ in the Stallion Truck drive at Leh. The drive began on July 26 from Kanyakumari to honour the Kargil Vijay Diwas as part of ALL’s 75th anniversary commemoration.

