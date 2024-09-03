Ashok Leyland unveils advanced trouble-shooting unit at Ennore

Ashok Leyland said it had set up an Uptime Solution Centre at its facility in Ennore, near the city, for quick troubleshooting, thereby minimising vehicle downtime and optimising fleet performance.

The unit brings together aftermarket, vehicle engineering and field quality teams to proactively support Ashok Leyland customers across the country by promptly troubleshooting and resolving technical issues.

“We are launching this centre after conducting pilot for more than eight months in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. During this period, we addressed issues of 1.25 lakh operators,” President MHCV Sanjeev Kumar told the media.

“At this Centre, we have combined predictive analytics with real-time monitoring to make our vehicles more reliable and to create a smarter, quicker service system. This Centre will provide our customers with useful insights about their vehicle’s operation and help them proactively address any potential issues ensuring that their businesses are on track,” he said.

Ashok Leyland has a nationwide network of over 52,000 touchpoints. This network integration guarantees effective coordination and communication, facilitating quick repairs, easy access to parts, and improved service assistance.

