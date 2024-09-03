GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ashok Leyland unveils advanced trouble-shooting unit at Ennore

Published - September 03, 2024 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The advanced ‘Uptime Solution Centre’ brings together aftermarket, vehicle engineering and field quality teams to proactively support Ashok Leyland customers pan India.

The advanced ‘Uptime Solution Centre’ brings together aftermarket, vehicle engineering and field quality teams to proactively support Ashok Leyland customers pan India. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ashok Leyland said it had set up an Uptime Solution Centre at its facility in Ennore, near the city, for quick troubleshooting, thereby minimising vehicle downtime and optimising fleet performance.

The unit brings together aftermarket, vehicle engineering and field quality teams to proactively support Ashok Leyland customers across the country by promptly troubleshooting and resolving technical issues.

“We are launching this centre after conducting pilot for more than eight months in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. During this period, we addressed issues of 1.25 lakh operators,” President MHCV Sanjeev Kumar told the media.

“At this Centre, we have combined predictive analytics with real-time monitoring to make our vehicles more reliable and to create a smarter, quicker service system. This Centre will provide our customers with useful insights about their vehicle’s operation and help them proactively address any potential issues ensuring that their businesses are on track,” he said.

Ashok Leyland has a nationwide network of over 52,000 touchpoints. This network integration guarantees effective coordination and communication, facilitating quick repairs, easy access to parts, and improved service assistance.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.