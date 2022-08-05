Business

Ashok Leyland unveils 13.5-m bus chassis at Prawaas 3.0

 Sanjeev Kumar, Head-MHCV, Ashok Leyland
Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 05, 2022 19:31 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 19:31 IST

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland Ltd. (ALL) on Friday unveiled a 13.5-m bus chassis at Prawaas 3.0, organised by the Bus & Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI) at Hyderabad.

The 13.5-m intercity bus chassis (4X2) is a new platform engineered for high speed intercity commute with larger saloon space. It offers 20% additional passenger capacity (36 sleeper berths) against the 12-m intercity chassis (30 sleeper berths), thereby maximising per trip revenue for our customers, ALL said in a statement.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The bus is powered by a 248HP A4 engine (highest horse power in segment) and delivers better fluid economy and shorter trip time.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“This best in-class product with cutting edge technology offers the best Total Cost of Ownership to customers. We continue to expand our range of chassis and coach options and we continue to Make in India, for the World,” said Sanjeev Kumar, Head-MHCV.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...