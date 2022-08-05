Ashok Leyland unveils 13.5-m bus chassis at Prawaas 3.0

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland Ltd. (ALL) on Friday unveiled a 13.5-m bus chassis at Prawaas 3.0, organised by the Bus & Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI) at Hyderabad.

The 13.5-m intercity bus chassis (4X2) is a new platform engineered for high speed intercity commute with larger saloon space. It offers 20% additional passenger capacity (36 sleeper berths) against the 12-m intercity chassis (30 sleeper berths), thereby maximising per trip revenue for our customers, ALL said in a statement.

The bus is powered by a 248HP A4 engine (highest horse power in segment) and delivers better fluid economy and shorter trip time.

“This best in-class product with cutting edge technology offers the best Total Cost of Ownership to customers. We continue to expand our range of chassis and coach options and we continue to Make in India, for the World,” said Sanjeev Kumar, Head-MHCV.