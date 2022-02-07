Ashok Leyland to supply 200 buses to Bangladesh

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland announced it would supply 200 trucks to the Bangladesh government as a part of $2-billion line of credit announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ashok Leyland had won the tender floated by Bangladesh government for 135 numbers fully built trucks comprising 3T truck, hydraulic beam lifter and sewerage sucker. These trucks have already been handed over to Roads and Highways Department in the current fiscal, it said in a statement..

In addition, the Bangladesh government had awarded orders for another lot of 65 units of truck mounted wrecker, a specialised vehicle to be deployed for various highway applications.

Amandeep Singh, Head – International Operation said, “Bangladesh is one of our key export markets and this supply further strengthens our position in the country. Exports have been a strong focus for us to de-risk from cyclicality in the Indian market, and this is a significant step in that direction.”