Ashok Leyland to roll out new LNG, CNG trucks in 6 months

ALL claimed that it was the first company to receive LNG Fueled Truck Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) certificate for AVTR UF3522 and its variants from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland Ltd. (ALL) will be introducing complete variants of LNG and CNG trucks in haulage, tipper and tractor segments over the next six months.

“As a part of our green-mobility agenda, we aim to bring alternative fuel based vehicles which can provide same efficiency and range as our ICE models,” said N. Saravanan, chief technology officer, in a statement.

“AVTR UF3522 is an effort to bring clean and safe vehicles to all our stakeholders. Our LNG vehicle is based on our proven modular truck platform – AVTR along with H6 engine to provide better range and operability across all functions and industries,” he said.

While announcing that it was completely developed in and for India, ALL said it was intensifying efforts in the alternative fuel segment. The AVTR UF3522 is the next step to expand the offerings.

LNG is being considered as the future of the natural gas economy offering lower on-road total carbon emissions as compared with its counterparts like CNG, it said.