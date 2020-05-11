Business

Ashok Leyland to raise ₹300 crore via NCDs

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland Ltd. is planning to raise ₹300 crore through issue of redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs), said the company in a regulatory filing.

A meeting of the Fund Raising Committee of the Board of Directors will be held on May 14, 2020 to consider and issue redeemable non convertible debentures aggregating to RS. 300 crore with a green-shoe option of ₹200 crore on private placement basis. It will be done in one or more tranches, the company said.

