Ashok Leyland to focus on alternate fuels

Ashok Leyland has announced several initiatives to build a green mobility future and dedicated its testing facility at Hosur to exclusively focus on alternate fuels.

In order to enhance its presence in the alternate fuel space, the commercial vehicle maker has planned a slew of products starting with CNG and LNG. Besides, it has also deployed a team to focus exclusively on alternate fuel technology that uses low carbon, ALL said in a statement.

“Future mobility is moving towards alternate fuel technology and the Hosur Testing facility dedicated today, managed by a talented and capable team, will help drive ALL’s green mobility future,” said Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO.

“On alternate fuel options, we are already seeing a push for CNG and LNG, and expect other fuels such as methanol and hydrogen to start replacing fossil fuels. At ALL, we are working on the development of all the above alternate fuel technologies, while we continue to make our IC engines more efficient,” said CTO N. Saravanan.

Power trains today are predominantly driven by IC engines – gasoline and diesel. Over the next decade, alternate power trains comprising battery electric, fuel cell electric will emerge, and ALL has dedicated teams focusing on the development of these future power trains, the company said.