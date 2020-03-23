Ashok Leyland to buy lower stake in finance arm

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland Ltd. (ALL) said it had scaled down the quantum of buy-back of shares of its subsidiary, Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd. (HLFL), to 6.99% from the earlier 19%, following feedback from minority shareholders.

In absolute terms, it works out to ₹390.49 crore, compared with the earlier proposal of ₹1,200 crore. It represents the stake of investors Everfin Holdings and Hinduja Group (which had purchased the initial tranches of HLFL shares from Everfin).

Earlier, ALL’s board had given its approval to acquire up to 19% of equity shares of HLFL from existing shareholders in tranches over a 12-month period for a total consideration of ₹1,200 crore, subject to necessary approvals. It would have resulted in ALL raising its stake from 61.82% to 80.82%.

Now, it has been revised to buying, both directly and indirectly, the residual 6.99% stake at a price of ₹119 per share. The transaction is expected to be completed by July 31, 2020.