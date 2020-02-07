Ashok Leyland to buy ₹390.49 cr. stake in Hinduja arm

Ashok Leyland Ltd. along with other investors has entered into a supplemental share purchase agreement with Everfin Holdings to acquire 3.28 crore shares of Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd. (HLFL) for a cash consideration of ₹390.49 crore.

This follows the decision of Everfin Holdings to sell a part of its stake (constituting 7% in the paid-up share capital of HLFL) in the RBI registered non-banking finance company at ₹119 per share.

The transaction will be spread over nine months in tranches, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Out of 7% holding, about 2.11% has already been acquired by other investors.