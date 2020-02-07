Business

Ashok Leyland to buy ₹390.49 cr. stake in Hinduja arm

more-in

Ashok Leyland Ltd. along with other investors has entered into a supplemental share purchase agreement with Everfin Holdings to acquire 3.28 crore shares of Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd. (HLFL) for a cash consideration of ₹390.49 crore.

This follows the decision of Everfin Holdings to sell a part of its stake (constituting 7% in the paid-up share capital of HLFL) in the RBI registered non-banking finance company at ₹119 per share.

The transaction will be spread over nine months in tranches, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Out of 7% holding, about 2.11% has already been acquired by other investors.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business
economy, business and finance
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 7, 2020 11:10:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/ashok-leyland-to-buy-39049-cr-stake-in-hinduja-arm/article30765731.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY