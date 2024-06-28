ADVERTISEMENT

Ashok Leyland ties up with Bajaj Finance for customised vehicle financing

Published - June 28, 2024 07:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Bajaj Finance Deputy Managing Director Anup Saha says that with the combined strength of both the firms, the buyers will now have access to comprehensive financing solutions with specially curated easy repayment plans.

Ashok Leyland Ltd. has entered into a strategic pact with Bajaj Finance Ltd. to provide customised vehicle financing solutions to its customers across India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MoU would enable both Ashok Leyland and Bajaj Finance to offer customised and seamless financial solutions to their customers, the commercial vehicle manufacturer said in a statement.

“This strategic partnership will strengthen Ashok Leyland’s market position,” said Ashok Leyland CFO K.M. Balaji.

Bajaj Finance is one of the most diversified NBFCs in India with presence across lending, deposits and payments, serving more than 83.64 million customers. As of March 2024, its assets under management stood at ₹3,30,615 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US