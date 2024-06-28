GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ashok Leyland ties up with Bajaj Finance for customised vehicle financing

Published - June 28, 2024 07:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Bajaj Finance Deputy Managing Director Anup Saha says that with the combined strength of both the firms, the buyers will now have access to comprehensive financing solutions with specially curated easy repayment plans.

Bajaj Finance Deputy Managing Director Anup Saha says that with the combined strength of both the firms, the buyers will now have access to comprehensive financing solutions with specially curated easy repayment plans.

Ashok Leyland Ltd. has entered into a strategic pact with Bajaj Finance Ltd. to provide customised vehicle financing solutions to its customers across India.

The MoU would enable both Ashok Leyland and Bajaj Finance to offer customised and seamless financial solutions to their customers, the commercial vehicle manufacturer said in a statement.

“This strategic partnership will strengthen Ashok Leyland’s market position,” said Ashok Leyland CFO K.M. Balaji.

Bajaj Finance is one of the most diversified NBFCs in India with presence across lending, deposits and payments, serving more than 83.64 million customers. As of March 2024, its assets under management stood at ₹3,30,615 crore.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.