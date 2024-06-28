Ashok Leyland ties up with Bajaj Finance for customised vehicle financing

Ashok Leyland Ltd. has entered into a strategic pact with Bajaj Finance Ltd. to provide customised vehicle financing solutions to its customers across India.

The MoU would enable both Ashok Leyland and Bajaj Finance to offer customised and seamless financial solutions to their customers, the commercial vehicle manufacturer said in a statement.

“This strategic partnership will strengthen Ashok Leyland’s market position,” said Ashok Leyland CFO K.M. Balaji.

Bajaj Finance is one of the most diversified NBFCs in India with presence across lending, deposits and payments, serving more than 83.64 million customers. As of March 2024, its assets under management stood at ₹3,30,615 crore.