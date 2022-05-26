Ashok Leyland strengthens presence in South Africa

ETGL will operate dealerships for Ashok Leyland in six key southern African countries

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland has strengthened its presence in South Africa by entering into a partnership with ETG Logistics (ETGL) for distribution of its products in the region.

An agreement to this effect was signed between the two companies for cooperation. As part of the deal, ETGL will operate dealerships for Ashok Leyland in six key southern African countries, it said in a statement.

“ETG group’s extensive connect in these markets will complement our growth plans. We are already present in most of the East and West African countries. We now have the right product portfolio with best in class TCO to cater to requirements of this market and provide excellent value proposition for customers,” said Amandeep Singh, head, International Operations, Ashok Leyland.