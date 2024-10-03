ADVERTISEMENT

Ashok Leyland signs pact with Nidec to develop e-drive motors

Published - October 03, 2024 07:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The multi-progned agreement was signed by Ashok Leyland Managing Director & CEO Shenu Agarwal and Nidec Motion & Energy President Michael Briggs.

Ashok Leyland has signed a multi-pronged partnership agreement with Japan-based global electric motor drives manufacturer Nidec Motor Corporation (Nidec) to develop novel e-drive motors and systems that will cater to the specific needs of India’s commercial vehicle industry for advanced and efficient electric mobility solutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agreement was signed by ALL MD & CEO Shenu Agarwal and Nidec Motion & Energy President Michael Briggs.

Both the parties will work together to establish a Centre of Excellence for Electric Drive Units. This CoE will focus on developing cutting-edge motor technologies and power electronics systems for electric vehicles, along with innovations in gear-shifting mechanisms, the commercial vehicle manufacturer said in a statement.

The collaboration will also involve joint research and development efforts, with both companies contributing to skilling, lab infrastructure, and defining novel, differentiated motor technologies for the EV portfolio of ALL and its subsidiary Switch Mobility.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ALL will continue to source motors from Nidec for its existing electric vehicle line-up, while also collaborating on research and development for future electric solutions. Additionally, the collaboration aims to build a strong local supply chain for next-generation electric vehicles in India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US