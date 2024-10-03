Ashok Leyland signs pact with Nidec to develop e-drive motors

Ashok Leyland has signed a multi-pronged partnership agreement with Japan-based global electric motor drives manufacturer Nidec Motor Corporation (Nidec) to develop novel e-drive motors and systems that will cater to the specific needs of India’s commercial vehicle industry for advanced and efficient electric mobility solutions.

The agreement was signed by ALL MD & CEO Shenu Agarwal and Nidec Motion & Energy President Michael Briggs.

Both the parties will work together to establish a Centre of Excellence for Electric Drive Units. This CoE will focus on developing cutting-edge motor technologies and power electronics systems for electric vehicles, along with innovations in gear-shifting mechanisms, the commercial vehicle manufacturer said in a statement.

The collaboration will also involve joint research and development efforts, with both companies contributing to skilling, lab infrastructure, and defining novel, differentiated motor technologies for the EV portfolio of ALL and its subsidiary Switch Mobility.

ALL will continue to source motors from Nidec for its existing electric vehicle line-up, while also collaborating on research and development for future electric solutions. Additionally, the collaboration aims to build a strong local supply chain for next-generation electric vehicles in India.

