Ashok Leyland sets up green arms

Chennai

07 April 2021 22:46 IST

Ashok Leyland Ltd., through its subsidiary Switch Mobility Ltd,, the U.K. based EV producer of buses and vans, announced its plan to create two subsidiary companies.

The first, Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd., is being formed to carry on the EV strategy in India, which forms part of its global entity. The second is OHM Global Mobility Pvt. Ltd., which would focus on providing mobility-as-a-service offering.

Switch and OHM would provide a net carbon zero emission solution to EV urban buses and LCVs, it said in a statement.

Advertising

Advertising

“Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd. will help us fulfil our aspiration of zero-carbon emission transportation,” said Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman.