Business

Ashok Leyland sets up green arms

Ashok Leyland Ltd., through its subsidiary Switch Mobility Ltd,, the U.K. based EV producer of buses and vans, announced its plan to create two subsidiary companies.

The first, Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd., is being formed to carry on the EV strategy in India, which forms part of its global entity. The second is OHM Global Mobility Pvt. Ltd., which would focus on providing mobility-as-a-service offering.

Switch and OHM would provide a net carbon zero emission solution to EV urban buses and LCVs, it said in a statement.

“Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd. will help us fulfil our aspiration of zero-carbon emission transportation,” said Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 7, 2021 10:47:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/ashok-leyland-sets-up-green-arms/article34266738.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY