October 03, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ashok Leyland Ltd. (ALL) has reported a 9% increase in total sales for September aided by a strong push in the bus segment.

The company reported total sales of 19,202 units, including 1,009 units of exports for September while that of buses rose by 79% to 2,486 units, it said in a statement.

The commercial vehicle manufacturer sold 6,450 units of light commercial vehicles, marking an increase of 3%, medium and heavy commercial vehicles (trucks) were up by 3% at 10,266 units.

