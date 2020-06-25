Ashok Leyland sales skid, clocks ₹57-cr. loss in Q4
Firm’s revenue slides to ₹3,838 crore
Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland Ltd. has reported a standalone loss of ₹57 crore during the fourth quarter ended March 2020 against the standalone net profit of ₹653 crore posted in the year-earlier period as COVID-19 impacted sales.
During the period under review, total revenue stood at ₹3,838 crore against ₹8,846 crore. However, for the full year, the company has posted a net profit of ₹240 crore against ₹1,983 crore, said the company.
“This has been a challenging year for the industry, which witnessed a significant 42% decline in volumes. Consequently, Ashok Leyland also saw a reduction in volumes. Despite the drop in the volumes, we have been able to achieve an EBITDA of 6.7%, owing to pan-company efforts to drive profitability. Despite the challenging times, we continued our legacy of introducing new and innovative technologies in the industry,” said Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland.
“We continue with our productivity and cost reduction programmes started earlier in the year. These initiatives have helped us achieve a sizeable reduction in costs. We are also focusing on improving cash flows and conserving resources, for future growth initiatives,” said Gopal Mahadevan, whole time director and CFO, Ashok Leyland.
