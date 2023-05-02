HamberMenu
Ashok Leyland sales grew 10% in April

May 02, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
While the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) bus volume grew by 82% and light commercial vehicles by 21% over the year-earlier period, trucks sales dipped by 4%, Ashok Leyland said.

Hinduja group flagship company Ashok Leyland Ltd. (ALL) has reported a 10% increase in April sales in domestic and overseas markets at 12,974 units.

While the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) bus volume grew by 82% and light commercial vehicles by 21% over the year-earlier period, trucks sales dipped by 4%, the commercial vehicle manufacturer said in a statement.

When asked a company official said usually sales in the first month of any fiscal used to be lower compared with other months as preset buying would have happened in March. The outlook for the current fiscal looks promising and the sales volume would be higher than last fiscal, the official said.

During FY23, ALL said, cumulative sales rose by 50% to 1,92,205 units.

