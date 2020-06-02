Ashok Leyland sales drop

Commercial truck manufacturer Ashok Leyland has reported an 89% drop in its total international sales volume for May 2020, following the suspension of operations across its factories as a part of nationwide lockdown to contain COVID-19. However, the company resumed operations during the first week of May 2020.

The flagship company of the Hinduja Group sold 1,420 vehicles in the domestic and international markets during the month against the 13,172 units sold during the corresponding year-ago period.

In the case of medium and heavy commercial vehicles, the company’s sales dipped by 96% to 266 units and buses by 100% to zero. Light commercial vehicles sales declined by 73% to 1,154 units.