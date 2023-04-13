HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ashok Leyland rolls out e-marketplace for used CVs

By leveraging this digital platform, ALL hopes to increase transparency in the otherwise disorganised used-vehicle ecosystem, the commercial vehicle manufacturer said in a statement

April 13, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Ashok Leyland MD & CEO Shenu Agarwal and President MHCV, Sanjeev Kumar, at the unveiling of e-marketplace

Ashok Leyland MD & CEO Shenu Agarwal and President MHCV, Sanjeev Kumar, at the unveiling of e-marketplace

Ashok Leyland has introduced a e-marketplace for used commercial vehicles (CVs) that will aid its customers in liquidating old vehicles for better resale value and upgrade to brand new ALL trucks and buses with ease and transparency.

By leveraging this digital platform, ALL hopes to increase transparency in the otherwise disorganised used-vehicle ecosystem, the commercial vehicle manufacturer said in a statement.

The e-marketplace will offer customers with a range of features to easily find vehicles of their choice such as verified vehicle images, validated documents as well as evaluation reports. Additionally, in a few simple clicks, sellers can list their vehicles for liquidation.

“The used commercial vehicle industry is ripe for disruption. Leveraging our digital platforms, there are many opportunities for us to provide customer centric solutions,” said Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO.

This used vehicle e-marketplace solution marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey, and this will help us add significant value in the customer life cycle,” he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.