Ashok Leyland rolls out e-buses

Commercial-vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland Ltd. on Wednesday rolled out its electric bus for Chandigarh City Bus Services Society, in Chandigarh.

ALL bagged orders for 40 electric buses under the FAME-II scheme. The buses come with fast-charging technology, it said in a statement.

On an average, this fleet would save about 6.5 lakh litre of fuel while reducing carbon emissions to the tune of 1700 tonne, annually.

ALL will operate and maintain the fleet end-to-end and the charging infrastructure will be developed across four locations. These charging stations will be developed by ALL’s electric vehicle arm, Switch Mobility, in partnership with Siemens by leveraging its global eMobility technology.


