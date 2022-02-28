Business

Ashok Leyland rolls out 9-speed AMT Tipper - AVTR 2825

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland Ltd. has rolled out AVTR 2825, a tipper with 9-speed Automated Manual Transmission.

The new tipper can operate in different transmission modes (automated and manual) and deliver high fuel efficiency with its acceleration-based gear shifting. It comes with unique features such as rock-free mode and integrated hill-start-aid to help in reducing driver fatigue and stress while operating in challenging environment, the company said in a statement.

“Tippers are the fastest growing segment in M&HCV space and they are the driving force for the rapidly growing infrastructure needs of the country,” said Sanjeev Kumar, head MHCV.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 28, 2022 7:14:24 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/ashok-leyland-rolls-out-9-speed-amt-tipper-avtr-2825/article65092552.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY