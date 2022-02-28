Ashok Leyland rolls out 9-speed AMT Tipper - AVTR 2825
Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland Ltd. has rolled out AVTR 2825, a tipper with 9-speed Automated Manual Transmission.
The new tipper can operate in different transmission modes (automated and manual) and deliver high fuel efficiency with its acceleration-based gear shifting. It comes with unique features such as rock-free mode and integrated hill-start-aid to help in reducing driver fatigue and stress while operating in challenging environment, the company said in a statement.
“Tippers are the fastest growing segment in M&HCV space and they are the driving force for the rapidly growing infrastructure needs of the country,” said Sanjeev Kumar, head MHCV.
