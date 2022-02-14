‘Ashok Leyland ready with line-up of alternative fuel vehicles’

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland has lined up a slew of vehicles in alternative fuel and clean energy, due to an uptick in demand following the opening up of the economy and a major thrust on infrastructure by the Centre, said Gopal Mahadevan, director and CFO.

“With the opening up of economy and easing of COVID curbs, the demand recovery for light commercial vehicles (LCVs), intermediate commercial vehicles (ICV) and M&HCV (trucks and buses) are on course,” he said. “ALL has lined up a slew of launches soon using alternative fuels such as CNG, LNG, hydrogen CNG, hydrogen, besides electric and hybrid vehicles,” he told reporters.

“CNG is a key fuel. After the introduction of GST, truck volumes have trifurcated. ICVs account for 35-40% of the total industry volume, of which CNG accounts for 35%, which is 10% of the total industry volume. Nowadays truck owners prefer CNG vehicles due to rise in fuel prices. It is more economical than diesel,” he said.

Asked about the capex, he said: “We might need capex of ₹650-700 crore for FY23 alone. Initially, Switch Mobility might need about $250-300 million. We are talking to strategic investors for investment in equity or debt,” he said.

Asserting that the firm was financially stable, he said the total debt for the current fiscal was reduced by ₹400 crore to ₹2,953 crore, which was the equivalent net debt at the beginning of the fiscal.

On the third quarter performance, he said it was a ‘satisfying’ quarter after eight quarters and ALL was back in the black. “The sales volume is yet to reach 2018-19 level, but things are getting better for buses, tippers and trucks. There is a very big pipeline of products in EVs,” he said.

To a question on global chip shortage, he said it did not add up to the production cost, but ALL was not able to address the market. “The situation is likely to improve with Taiwan scaling up its production and India giving more thrust to chip production,” he said.