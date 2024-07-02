‘Ashok Leyland ready to offer full suite of clean energy vehicles’

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland Ltd. is fully geared up to offer clean energy options beyond electric propulsion, said Executive Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja.

“The CNG and LNG trucks and buses are already operational, initiatives in methanol as a new energy fuel is well underway, and the prototype green hydrogen trucks have been deployed in actual operating conditions,” he said in the chairman’s message to shareholders.

In short, ALL is future-ready to offer a full suite of clean energy vehicles, he said.

Talking about green mobility, he said the EV sector was expected to be buoyant now on, enabled by supportive governmental measures and ALL was well-positioned to take advantage of the consequent growth momentum.

“Today, there are more than 950 e-buses deployed on road globally and the order pipeline is constantly growing. Later this year, sales in the European market is planned to begin,” he said.

ALL recently launched its Boss electric truck and is in advanced stages of rolling out a fully electric 55T-tractor trailer soon.

On the recently launched digital platform for used vehicle business Re.AL, he said that the company was also preparing to inroduce its first ever vehicle scrappage facility under a franchise model.

The company said that it would not resort to discounting to improve market share. However, it was confident of achieving 35% market share in trucks and bus segment in MHCV due to product superiority and expanding reach while beefing up the margin at the same time.

On Switch Mobility, ALL said it would continue to focus on developing a wide range of electric products in the bus and LCV segments with a goal to achieve leadership backed up by best-in-class product performance and efficiency.

“I have a strong sense that with these building blocks, your company is at a striking distance to be the market leader in India and also achieve its vision to be a global top 10 commercial vehicle player,” Mr. Hinduja said.