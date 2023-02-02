Ashok Leyland Q3 net profit jumps to ₹361 crore

February 02, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland Ltd.’s standalone net profit for the quarter ended December 2022 rose 62 times to ₹361 crore from the year-earlier period due to uptick in sales volume. Revenue from operations grew to ₹9,030 crore from ₹5,535 crore. Cost of materials jumped by 73% to ₹7,203 crore, ALL said in a statement. “The current quarter saw the confluence of continued uptick in our volumes, better realisations and lower input costs thus helping us achieve higher profitability as well as market share,” said Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO.

The company will be setting aside a capex of ₹600-750 crore for the next fiscal, said executive chairman Dheeraj Hinduja.

“For the current year, we will be incurring ₹600 crore and the following year, it would be ₹600-750 crore,” he said.

Asserting that the Hinduja Group company had enough built-in capacity to produce vehicles as per market demand, he said the proposed capex was meant to meet new product launches and to enter international markets.

Asked whether ALL would be hitting the ₹40,000-crore mark in revenue by next fiscal, he said that it was quite possible given the momentum in sales and added that the company had been maintaining a more than 30% market share in the M&HCV segment for four consecutive quarters.

ALL would be rolling out electric versions of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) Dost and Bada Dost this year. “Dost EV would be a game changer as it is an entry-level product in the LCV segment,” he said.

He said ALL’s electric vehicle arm Switch Mobility would produce LCVs and buses, while ALL would make all other vehicles in the ICV and electric range.

“The new products with alternative fuels would be operationalised in 12-18 months. In 24 months, we will ensure to provide any of the fuel type, the customer might dictate,” he said.

Total debt stood at ₹2,043 crore and ALL was planning to bring it down to optimum level, he added.