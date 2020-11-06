Ashok Leyland posts loss of ₹146.7 cr. in Q2

Chennai

06 November 2020 21:34 IST

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland Ltd. (ALL) has reported a loss of ₹146.67 crore for the second quarter, compared with a standalone net profit of ₹38.87 crore registered a year earlier

For the quarter ended September, total revenue from operations contracted 28% to ₹2,837 crore. The company also disclosed an exceptional item of ₹1.70 crore related to a voluntary retirement scheme.

In a statement, ALL said it generated ₹1,208 crore of cash from operations after capital expenditure and investments, which helped bring down net debt to ₹3,076 crore, from ₹4,284 crore in the preceding three-month period.

