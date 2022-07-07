Ashok Leyland plans alternate fuel across fleet

Ashok Leyland said it had developed a roadmap with alternate fuel sources to deploy green energy vehicles across its fleet.

“We have developed a roadmap covering CNG, LNG, hydrogen, fuel cell and battery electric vehicles to cater to different applications and customer needs,” chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said in the company’s 73rd annual report.

“Action is already on to extend CNG and LNG across the full range of trucks and buses. We are pursuing a proactive approach to develop technologies in the areas of safety, digital, and green energy,” he said. With regard to safety, ALL said it was working on enabling various levels of advanced drive assistance systems and plans to roll out these products over the next three years.

Stating that the company was working on developing an ecosystem to enable customers to deploy green energy vehicles, he said, “In digital, we will continue to work on solutions such as prognostics and customised AMC.” “As always, we will continue to invest in products and people regardless of short-term business fluctuations while being constantly vigilant on costs and returns,” Mr. Hinduja concluded in the report.