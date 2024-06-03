GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Ashok Leyland offers comprehensive insurance policy for drivers

Published - June 03, 2024 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Shenu Agarwal

Shenu Agarwal

Ashok Leyland Ltd., in partnership with Oriental Insurance Co., has announced the introduction of Sarathi Suraksha Policy, a comprehensive insurance policy with effect from June 1, to “safeguard the driver community.”

The policy provides coverage of up to ₹10 lakh per chassis for accidental death, and permanent and partial disability for four years from the date of retail. It also covers other aspects such as accidental hospitalisation and special education bonus for children, the commercial vehicle manufacturer said in a statement.

The policy applies to all intermediate commercial trucks, haulage, and long haulage trucks invoiced to customers at no additional cost. Classified as an “Unnamed Group Personal Accident Policy,” it covers any driver operating an Ashok Leyland vehicle, providing comprehensive protection for the drivers.

“This initiative not only underscores our commitment to our drivers, but also aligns with our broader vision of fostering a safe and supportive ecosystem for all our stakeholders,” said ALL MD & CEO Shenu Agarwal.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.