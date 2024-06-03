Ashok Leyland offers comprehensive insurance policy for drivers

Ashok Leyland Ltd., in partnership with Oriental Insurance Co., has announced the introduction of Sarathi Suraksha Policy, a comprehensive insurance policy with effect from June 1, to “safeguard the driver community.”

The policy provides coverage of up to ₹10 lakh per chassis for accidental death, and permanent and partial disability for four years from the date of retail. It also covers other aspects such as accidental hospitalisation and special education bonus for children, the commercial vehicle manufacturer said in a statement.

The policy applies to all intermediate commercial trucks, haulage, and long haulage trucks invoiced to customers at no additional cost. Classified as an “Unnamed Group Personal Accident Policy,” it covers any driver operating an Ashok Leyland vehicle, providing comprehensive protection for the drivers.

“This initiative not only underscores our commitment to our drivers, but also aligns with our broader vision of fostering a safe and supportive ecosystem for all our stakeholders,” said ALL MD & CEO Shenu Agarwal.