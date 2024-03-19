GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ashok Leyland, Minus Zero to focus on autonomous trucking solutions

March 19, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Ashok Leyland Chief Technology Officer N. Saravanan says they are excited to be working with Minus Zero to develop India-specific solutions that can be scaled globally. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ashok Leyland announced a strategic alliance with Bengaluru-based Minus Zero to revolutionise commercial trucking through the deployment of autonomous solutions at scale.

Initially, the collaboration will focus on developing tailored autonomous trucking solutions for ports, factory operations and corporate campuses. Later, it will add hub-to-hub applications and long-haul trucking, said the commercial vehicle manufacturer in a statement.

“Ashok Leyland has been looking at ways to reduce the cost of logistics in India in line with the government’s National Logistics Policy. We see a role for autonomous driving in select sectors in achieving this and we have been partnering pioneering start-ups in this area. Minus Zero’s capabilities and plans impressed us, and we are excited to be working with them to develop India-specific solutions that can be scaled globally,” ALL Chief Technology Officer N. Saravanan.

“This partnership marks the beginning of India’s Autonomous Driving story,” said Minus Zero CEO Gagandeep Reehal.

