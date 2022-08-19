Ashok Leyland launches AVTR 4825 Tipper powered by H6 engine

The AVTR 4825 Tippers range has a slew of cabin and tipper load body options

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
August 19, 2022 13:32 IST

Ashok Leyland unveils AVTR 4825 Tipper. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland has launched AVTR 4825 Tipper powered by an H6 engine suitable for surface transportation of coal, infrastructure and road construction projects.

The AVTR 4825 Tippers range has a slew of cabin and tipper load body options. It is powered by the 250hp H-series 4V 6-cylinder engine with i-Gen6 technology, said the company in a statement.

